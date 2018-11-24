New iPhone models to start at TL 9,899 in local stores

Apple's new iPhone models, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, finally have an official sales date for Turkish consumers. Accordingly, Apple's newly unveiled flagship devices will be available in Turkey on Dec. 4 with a price tag starting from TL 9,899 ($1,870).

On Black Friday, a shopping spree long-awaited by consumers, especially for technology products, a surprise message came to those waiting for Apple's new iPhone models in Turkey.

Apple's new iPhone devices offered for sale abroad in September, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max's official sales date and price tag in Turkey have been announced, Turkish daily Habertürk reported.

While preorders start on Nov. 23, iPhone XS models will be available in the Turkish market on Dec. 4.

According to Apple Turkey's guaranteed ad published on Hepsiburada.com, the 5.8-inch iPhone XS comes in an assortment of colors including gold, silver and space gray.

The price tag of the 64 GB iPhone XS is set at TL 9,899 for Turkish consumers, while the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max will be available for TL 10,999 in the country.

It should be noted that these two models have the least storage capacity and therefore they are the cheapest versions of the iPhone XS. According to the preorder opened at Vatan Bilgisayar, the 512 GB iPhone XS Max will arrive in Turkey with a price tag of TL 13,999.

For those who want to buy Apple's new models from the U.S., iPhone XS and XS Max have prices starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively. According to the new regulation that came into effect this month, the registration fee for phones that passengers bring from abroad was raised from TL 170 to TL 500.