   
TECH
CATEGORIES

Canada arrests Huawei CFO for violating US sanctions on Iran: report

REUTERS
WASHINGTON
Published
People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. (Reuters Photo)
People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

Canada has arrested Huawei's global chief financial officer in Vancouver, where she is facing extradition to the United States on suspicion she violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Meng Wanzhou, who is one of the vice chairs on the Chinese technology company's board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on Dec. 1 and a court hearing has been set for Friday, a Canadian Justice Department spokesman said, according to the Globe and Mail.

Representatives of Huawei, one of the world's largest makers of telecommunications network equipment, could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Tech A U.K. Parliament committee accused Facebook on Wednesday of cutting...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS