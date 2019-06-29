Turkish gaming exports to reach $10B in 5 years

Turkey's gaming industry exports may reach around $10 billion in the next five years, the top manager of a tech company has claimed.

Last year, Turkey's game software exports rose from $500 million to $1.1 billion, compared to 2017, İlhan Yılmaz, the CEO of Monster Notebook, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Saying that there are 32 million gamers in Turkey, he added: "Around 4.5 million Turkish gamers are hardcore players, who play games on all platforms."

He also said the game industry is a fast-growing sector and Turkish game firms are expanding rapidly.

Several fields will change, not only the game sector, especially thanks to 5G technology, Yılmaz said.

"Innovations, such as autonomous vehicles and traveling by drones, will change our life significantly," he noted.