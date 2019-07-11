Twitter suffers widespread outage

Twitter Inc is investigating issues related to its platform being inaccessible for users, the microblogging site said on Thursday.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there are nearly 50,000 incidents of people across the globe reporting issues with Twitter.

The social media service had nearly 70,000 reports of outages from U.S. states such as Virginia and Georgia, as well as the Netherlands, according to Down Detector, a website that tracks website outages.

"Thanks for noticing-we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon," the Twitter website said.

The technical problems come ahead of a social media summit at the White House later on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump frequently uses Twitter to convey messages, however, did not invite Twitter or Facebook to the summit.

"A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies. We will not let them get away with it much longer," Trump said using the social media platform.