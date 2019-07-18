Investments by Turkish electronic communications sector exceed TL 2.1B in Q1

Investments by the electronic communications industry in Turkey amounted to over TL 2.1 billion in the first quarter of the year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan announced Wednesday.

Turhan's remarks came after the Turkish Electronic Communication Industry announced its "Three-Month Market Data Report." The report was prepared by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) for the first quarter of the year.

The minister said the industry continued its growth trend in the first quarter. He added that the growth is better seen in revenues, investments and the number of subscribers.

Pointing out that operators in the electronic communications industry generated revenue of over TL 15.4 billion in the first quarter, the minister said the total revenue generated by mobile operators was TL 11.7 billion, while total revenues generated by other operators reached TL 3.7 billion. The minister said they have been working to offer 5G and beyond mobile services in Turkey soon. "To increase the penetration and quality of mobile services in 5G and beyond, investments in the electronic communications industry should be above a certain level. Investments made by operators in the first quarter of this year amounted to over TL 2.1 billion, while Türk Telekom and mobile operators' investments neared TL 1.7 billion," Turhan said.

He added that the number of subscribers and usage in Turkey are steadily increasing. The number of subscribers in mobile services reached 81 million in the first quarter, while the penetration of mobile subscribers by population stands at 98.7 percent.

Turkey maintained its leading position among other European countries examined in terms of monthly mobile conversation duration at 448 minutes, according to the minister. He indicated that the number of subscribers receiving fixed telephone service was 11.6 million as of the end of the first quarter and that the subscriber penetration in this service was 14.2 percent.

Turkey card to be

available soon

On a separate occasion, Minister Turhan announced that the Turkey Card, which will allow consumers to use all means of public transportation, including bus, ferry and metrobus services throughout the country with a single card, would be available for use by the end of the year.

Turhan said that all cities in Turkey would switch to single card application in public transport with the platform, which will be launched in a pilot scheme in seven cities by the end of the year.

"We have assigned the Turkish Post and Telegraph Organization (PTT) for the project. The project will be initially implemented in the provinces of Konya, Ankara, Istanbul, Bursa, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş and Düzce by the end of 2019," he said.

"The Turkey Card is an important project that will enable people to purchase all services via a single card under more favorable conditions, ensuring full integration into transportation services. Our people will be able to use all the land, air and sea transport vehicles in Turkey with the Turkey Card, and this single card will make life easier for our people," the minister said. When the application is realized, it is expected that all transportation vehicles in cities can be boarded with a single card. So, people will not need to get a separate card when they go to other cities. The requesting municipalities will install special urbanization practices on the card for their respective cities.