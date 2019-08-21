   
TECH
CATEGORIES

46% increase in ransomware attacks in 2019, tech firm says

ANADOLU AGENCY
ISTANBUL
Published 21.08.2019 14:29

Ransomware attacks saw an increase of 46% in the second quarter of 2019, announced global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky on Wednesday.

Over 202,000 users were attacked during April-June, up from about 159,000 in the same period last year, the Russian-based company said in a written statement.

Ransomware -- a kind of malware -- locks or limits using computers' hard drives until a ransom is paid to an illegal organization.

Kaspersky also said that the number of ransomware versions doubled in the second quarter.

Nearly a quarter of all attacks were made by a ransomware family named "WannaCry," although the software giant Microsoft published a patch against this malware two years ago.

Another major threat was Gandcrab ransomware, which was seen in 13.8% of all attacks.

The firm said users should update their operating systems, back up their files, and save them in cloud-storing devices against ransomware attacks.

It added that people should use decoder software to save their locked files instead of paying ransoms to illegal organizations.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Tech Apple on Tuesday launched a smartphone-generation credit card in the...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS