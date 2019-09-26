Companies can now rent mobile phones

Companies in Turkey can now rent cell phones as part of a project launched by leading mobile network operator Turkcell.

Launched for mobile phones in the first stage, the project will soon include tablet computers and network devices.

The details of new solution developed by the GSM operator for the digitalization of companies were announced at a meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday. To those companies that prefer to buy mobile phones, computers, tablet computers and other products, rather than rent them, Turkcell will offer digital transformation loans with the support of Financell Digital Transformation financing.

Addressing the meeting, Ceyhun Özata, executive vice president at Turkcell in charge of corporate sales, said the company has played a leading role in digital transformation for both individuals and institutions in Turkey.

"With the device rental project we have implemented, we have started a period of renting private mobile phones to companies. Thus, while providing convenience to companies, we also offer up to 30% cost advantage. With Financell, we are also implementing a system of private loans to corporate companies that want to buy rather than rent," Özata stated.

"Here I would like to underline that our customers can get loans not only for products, but also for services. While we find solutions to the needs of the companies with the projects we have developed, we also contribute to our national economy," he added.

Answering questions from journalists at the end of the meeting, Özata noted that the rental is valid for 20 and more devices in the current model and that this number will be reduced in the coming days.

According to Özata, the current rental project covers 21 models of three telephone brands and can become widespread in the coming period in line with consumer demand. On the limit for loans, Özata said that the limit may vary depending on the content of the company and it will be parallel to the credibility of the company. He noted that the devise would be taken back from the companies once the rental period ends.

Özata said that they side with the companies in all digitalization processes, adding that they have established the Turkcell Digital Business Services company by gathering solutions and services they have developed for corporate customers under a single roof.

"We have significant investments in four main areas of digital business services. In the first six months, we generated TL 693 million in revenue in digital business services and achieved 62% revenue growth. We have now reached over 700,000 companies. We invest in various sectors, while one of our most important growth areas has been city hospitals and the health sector. We have important works in the public sector. The health sector and hospital business is one of the areas where we have made significant progress. Right now, the most important area we focus on is health," he said.