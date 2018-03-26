Federer loses match and No. 1 ranking at Miami Open

Roger Federer lost his second consecutive match and the No. 1 ranking Saturday. Big-serving Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, a qualifier ranked 175th, rallied to upset Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the Miami Open. The 36-year-old Federer had been the oldest No. 1 man ever, but he'll lose that spot to Rafael Nadal when the new rankings come out April 2.

"I deserve it after this match," Federer said. "That's how I feel."

Kokkinakis became the lowest-ranked man to beat a No. 1 player since No. 178 Francisco Clavet upset Lleyton Hewitt in 2003. That upset was also at Key Biscayne.

"Pretty crazy," said Kokkinakis, 21. "I'm pretty happy about it."

Federer now has lost back-to-back matches for the first time since 2014, a dip that comes after a career-best 17-0 start to the year. Federer's defeat left both No. 1 players out of the tournament. Simona Halep lost hours earlier to Agnieszka Radwanska 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Eight-time women's champion Serena Williams and six-time winner Novak Djokovic were also eliminated in their opening matches. Federer won't be playing to reclaim the No. 1 spot anytime soon. He said he'll skip the upcoming clay season for the second year in a row, including the French Open.