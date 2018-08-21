Nadal leads, Djokovic climbs in ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic jumped four places to sixth in the latest men's tennis rankings issued on Monday by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the day after his title at the Cincinnati Masters.

Former number one Djokovic has 4,445 points after beating second-ranked Roger Federer in the final of the last big tune-up event for the U.S. Open starting next week.

Rafael Nadal leads the way with 10,040 points followed by Federer (7,080) and Juan Martin del Potro (5,500) in an unchanged top three.

The ATP top 10 as of Aug. 20 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (1) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 10,040 points

2. (2) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7,080

3. (3) Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5,500

4. (4) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,845

5. (6) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 4,615

6. (10) Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 4,445

7. (7) Marin Cilic, Croatia, 4,445

8. (5) Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 3,790

9. (8) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3,485

10. (11) David Goffin, Belgium, 3,435