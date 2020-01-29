After Federer last year, Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security

World No. 1 Rafa Nadal got a taste of the tight security at the Australian Open on Wednesday when he was stopped at a checkpoint by a diligent security official who demanded the winner of 19 Grand Slam titles show his accreditation.
After explaining that he did not have his pass on him as he was training outside, Nadal was cleared to go through the barrier in the halls of Melbourne Park only when a second guard stepped in to familiarize his colleague with one of the greatest player's of the sport.
Even @RafaelNadal needs his accreditation...— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 29, 2020
... (and his photo was on the wall behind him!) 😂 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/AUizfZpKEq