Number of passengers passing through Turkey's airports increases 11 percent in 2017

Istanbul's new airport 73 percent complete, ready to operate in October 2018

The number of passengers passing through Turkish airports increased by 11 percent in 2017, compared to the previous year, the Transport Ministry said Saturday.

Turkish airports served more than 193 million people last year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

The number of international passengers jumped 17 percent year-on-year to reach nearly 83.5 million in 2017.

Around 109.6 million people took domestic flights, marking an increase of almost 7 percent during the same period.

Turkish airports served 1.5 million planes, rising 3.2 percent compared to 2016.

The total amount of air cargo in November 2017 also saw an increase of 10 percent to reach 3.4 million tons.

Meanwhile, Turkey's busiest airports were Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen and Atatürk international airports with total 95.1 million passengers in 2017, up from 90 million previous year, according to Turkey's General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

Istanbul's Atatürk Airport remains the busiest in Turkey, as the number of served aircrafts reached 460,777 in 2017.

The number of planes landing and departing from Sabiha Gökçen Airport reached 219,656 including 139,311 domestic and 80,345 international flights.

Atatürk Airport served over 63.7 million passengers, while more than 31 million people passed through Sabiha Gökçen Airport last year.