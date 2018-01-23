Facebook announces new unit of time for video creation

Facebook has launched a new unit of time, called a "flick," designed to help sync video frame rates.

Named after the phrase "frame-tick," one flick equals 1/705,600,000 of a second.

Engineers have long been working on the unit, designed to simplifying production of social media videos.

Facebook will be using flicks to help measure individual frame duration to make calculations easier while transferring videos to different formats.

Because of the tiny size of a single flick, instead of dividing seconds, video makers can now work with whole numbers. For example, a twenty-fourth of a second can be measured as 29,400,000 flicks, and one-hundred-twentieth of a second equals 5,880,000 flicks.

GitHub has called the flick, "the smallest time unit larger than a nanosecond," which is one-trillionth of a second.