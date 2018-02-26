2017 safest year for air travel in the last five years: IATA

The year 2017 was the safest in the last five years with six fatal accidents in 41.8 million flights, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in its annual report.

The report said that 2017 was a "very good year" for aviation safety with some 4.1 billion travelers having flown safely and improvements in nearly all key metrics, globally and in most regions.

"In 2017 there were incidents and accidents that we will learn from through the investigation process, just as we will learn from the recent tragedies in Russia and Iran,'' Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO said.

The organization recorded 19 fatalities among passengers and crew in 2017, 183 fewer deaths compared to 2016 and approximately 296 fewer fatalities when compared to the average of the previous five-year period.

The 2017 fatal incidents involved five turboprop aircraft, one cargo flight and no passenger flights.

The report said IATA member airlines experienced zero fatal accidents or hull losses in 2017 with jet or turboprop equipment. IATA represents 280 airlines comprising 83 percent of global air travel.