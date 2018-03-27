Experts expect tourism revenue to reach $30B in 2018

Turkey has seen an increase in early 2018 bookings by European tourists compared to last year, which is expected to be reflected in this year's tourism revenues. Evaluating this year's tourism season following ITB Berlin in Germany and Russian fairs in Moscow, Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers Association (AKTOB) Chairman Erkan Yağcı said they have received positive signs for the 2018 summer season at both fairs. Yağcı said in the face of the high interest, they expect Turkey to obtain $30 billion in tourism revenue in 2018.

Pointing to the importance of German tourists in Turkey's European market, Yağcı suggested that they want to repeat the success of last year's Russian market in the German market this year, adding that German tourists have taken positive steps toward this goal with early reservations. "There has been an increase of 50 to 80 percent compared to last year. Its continuation is signal for a quick turnaround to 2015, our best year in the German market," Yağcı said.

Yağcı said Turkey will improve significantly on last year's figures in the number of Russian tourists. Recalling that they reached about 4.5 million tourists countrywide with 3.8 million in Antalya alone, Yağcı stressed that it had been their best year. "Of course, we see and anticipate that interest and demand are concentrated on Russia for these figures to continue in 2018. We need to improve tourism revenues for 2018 and beyond," he continued. "This increase in demand in Russia should be reflected in income and price increases. At this point, the stronger Europe is, the easier it will be to fix our income quickly," he said.

Yağcı also said that in 2017 Turkey achieved $26 billion, suggesting that with the return of European tourists, they will experience an increase in tourism-based income. "Next year we will surely achieve double-digit growth. We need to catch double-digit growth in tourism revenues as well. There will be an increase of 10 to 15 percent this year compared to last year," Yağcı continued. "Turkey's tourism revenue in 2017 was $26 billion. Our best year totaled $34 billion. We are predicting totals approaching $30 billion this year." Elaborating on the target of 14 million tourists set by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Antalya, Yağcı said Antalya hosted 12 million foreign tourists in 2014, underlining that there is no reason why the city should not reach 14 million to 15 million. Noting that Antalya has the potential and infrastructure to handle 20 million tourists, Yağcı said 20 million should be possible with regard to 2023 targets. "If we maintain the success we achieved in 2014 for the next three to four years, Antalya will have already exceeded the 14 million mark. These are realistic figures, but we have the potential to do more," Yağcı concluded.