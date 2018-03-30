New series, films to boost Russian tourists' attention

A report prepared by the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers Association (AKTOB) for the development of the Russian tourism market revealed yesterday that Turkish TV series and actors have a large fan base in Russia and that new series and film projects that could attract attention should be supported in this regard.

A report was prepared after the Moscow MITT 2018 Fair, which is organized by AKTOB on March 13-15 and regarded as one of the major trade fairs in terms of both Turkish and world tourism market. The report was prepared specifically for the Russian market, which sends the largest number of tourists along with Germany, and was presented to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. It stressed that Russia, with a population of 144 million, is the ninth-most populated country in the world.

The report, which also includes a Russian tourist profile, stated that Russians ranked sixth among the countries with the highest tourism spending. The report also pointed out that while the annual expenditure of Russians, who frequently travel, is $54 billion, Russian tourists are wealthy, cost-conscious and the growing middle and upper class is interested in cultural and city tours, as well as sea-sand-sun-oriented vacations. It was noted that the lower-income segment is mostly from outside Moscow and St. Petersburg and that they mostly prefer sea-sand-sun-oriented holidays. It stated that the average holiday duration of the Russians averages from nine to 12 days.

The report also suggested that with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russians have expanded their holiday habits in Turkey, especially in Antalya, their first preferred holiday destination. AKTOB Chairman Erkan Yağcı, who participated in the fair, said significant increases are expected in all markets in 2018, including Russia which sent data on the significant increase in demand even prior to the fair, highlighting that Russia is the most important market for Turkey."We are entering periods where we can compensate for the losses we have experienced over the past two years," he said. "Most importantly, we will return to prices that determine our quality. We need to realize this gradually as the accommodation sector."

In the report's conclusion, it stressed that the positive cooperation recently seen in relations with Russia has been reflected in sales and that this atmosphere will be supported. It also stressed that alternative promotion activities for "More Turkey" and "More Antalya" will attract interest, especially through social media campaigns and pointed to the importance of promotions and incentives to support sport and health tourism.It was suggested in the report that Turkish series and actors have a large fan base in Russia and that supporting new series and film projects that can attract attention will be effective in this market. The report underlined that it would be of great benefit to feature a broad spectrum of products directed to the Russians' guest profile in three segments and to carry out special projects with this in mind.