Turkish tourism rebounding to 2015 levels

Turkey is continuing to rebound and is on track to return to the level of demand it reached in 2015, said Richard Sofer, travel group TUI's commercial director for the U.K. and Ireland.

"There are some really key destinations that we've really seen improving over the last six months, and we expect them to grow next year. It's not just Turkey, but Greece and Croatia too, but in Turkey we have seen demand come through quite strongly this year - but it's always been a favorite destination," Sofer said, according to Travel Weekly, a business magazine and online information service for the U.K. travel industry.

The U.K.'s largest tour operator has released its summer 2019 program with 720,000 additional seats, half of which have been added for Turkey, Greece and Croatia, said TUI.