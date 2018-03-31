Foreign visitors up 35 pct, reach 3 million from January to February

The number of foreign visitors coming to Turkey increased by 35 percent in the first two months of this year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Friday, adding that the country hosted 3 million tourists in January and February.

Iran led the way among countries, while Istanbul, with a figure of 1.7 million foreign visitors, was the most visited city in the country in the said period, the ministry said.

While a big increase in the country's tourism industry continues in full swing, the ministry said, a record was also broken in the first two months of this year.

In terms of nationalities, Iran led the way with 350,421 Iranian citizens visiting the country in January and February, an increase of 11.73 percent. Iran was followed by Georgia with an increase of 10.29 percent, Bulgaria with 7.4 percent, Germany with 6.8 percent and Russia with 4.49 percent.

Some 307,447 Georgians visited Turkey in the first two months of 2018, while 231,374, 196,604 and 134,211 citizens came from Bulgaria, Germany and Russia, respectively.

Istanbul was the city with the highest increase in the number of foreign tourists with a 56.21 percent rise, and it hosted around 1.68 million visitors.

Istanbul was followed by Edirne with 352,616, Artvin with 323,761, Antalya with 154,634 and Ağrı with 70,817 foreign visitors in the said period.

Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmuş earlier this year said they hope Turkey will host 38 million tourists this year.

The country welcomed more than 32 million tourists in 2017, while its tourism revenue reached around $26.3 billion in the same year.