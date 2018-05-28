Turkey expects 50 million tourists by 2023, FM says

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday he hopes Turkey will attract 50 million tourists by 2023 and generate a revenue of $50 billion.

Speaking at an event organized by Turkey Tourism Investors Association in southern Antalya province, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said there has been a significant increase in tourists in 2018.

"There is a significant increase in tourists this year. Therefore, we are moving toward 50 million with decisive steps. Hopefully, we will reach 50 million tourists and $50 billion revenue by 2023," Çavuşoğlu said.

Çavuşoğlu said there is some disinformation on social media claiming that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will be shut down.

He said that the claims were incorrect, however, the government is currently discussing if the two ministries should be separate entities or not.

"There are different opinions on this topic," Çavuşoğlu added.