British MPs overwhelmingly approved on Monday long-awaited plans to build a third runway at London Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, after decades of debate over its potential impact.

By a margin of 296 votes, lawmakers backed proposals agreed earlier this month by Prime Minister Theresa May's government, which argues the controversial £14 billion (15.9 billion euros, $18.5 billion) expansion will boost Britain's post-Brexit economy.