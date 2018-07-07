Indian billionaire awards his employees with 7-day vacation in Istanbul

An Indian billionaire, one of the world's wealthiest businesspeople according to Forbes magazine, awarded his employees with an unusual holiday. The Indian boss, whose name has not yet been disclosed by request, will bring his employees to Istanbul for a seven-day holiday this month as a reward.

The Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB) is also on the move for the Indian group's holiday. TÜRSAB Chairman Firuz Bağlıkaya and Travel Shop Turkey Chairman Murtaza Kalender's special efforts made it possible for Indian company employees to choose Istanbul for the award in 2018. In addition, the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Istanbul Tourism Associations (ISTTA) Chairman Halil Korkmaz also provided support for the said holiday.

Some 3,500 Indians will be in Istanbul this month for a seven-day vacation. The Indian billionaire, with a fortune close to $12 billion, allocated $10 million for the week-long vacation of his employees. He will also give $1 million to his employees to spend in Istanbul. 350 high-level executives of the company operating all over the world will fly to Istanbul from 20 different countries. Employees of the company will visit historical sites, such as Topkapı Palace and Hagia Sophia Museum. Many hotels were closed for accommodation, including 10 of Istanbul's most luxurious hotels. Meanwhile, as part of their program, the group will take a private tour of the Bosporus, which is known for its unique beauty. Indian guests will also enjoy Turkish dishes at specially organized entertainment nights. These 3,500 Indians are expected to greatly contribute to Istanbul tourism. The fact that an Indian billionaire will bring 3,500 of his employees to Istanbul this month for vacation is of great importance for the tourism sector, TÜRSAB Chairman Firuz Bağlıkaya said, adding that this will generate a significant source of income.

Bağlıkaya said the Indian boss allocated $10 million for this holiday. "They booked all the hotels on the Bosporus line. This may not seem like a major figure regarding the country in general, but it is a substantial source of income generated from a single customer with a single organization," he continued, stressing that it is very important for such an event to be organized in Turkey for the first time in a long while.

Pointing to the nearly 100 percent increase in the number of Indian tourists in the first five months of 2018, Bağlıkaya said the Indian market is very important for them regarding wedding events in particular. "These organizations generate a significant source of income for Turkish hotels, especially in Antalya and Istanbul. Hopefully, this organization, which started in Istanbul, will pave the way for other organizations throughout the country," he concluded.