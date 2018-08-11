Qataris prefer Turkey for vacations, investments

Many Turkish cities these days are seeing an influx of Qatari tourists who are coming to the country for summer holidays.

Travel agencies in Qatar as well as the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines' (THY) office in the capital of Doha are reportedly experiencing high demand by the Qataris.

Adil al-Hashemi, a Qatari tourist, said he loved Turkey very much because of the Ottoman monuments and its natural beauty.

He noted that Uzungöl, a district in Trabzon province and one of the most important tourist attractions in the Black Sea region, was very popular in recent years.

"Qatari tourists in Turkey can find nature, recreational facilities and sea according to their own tastes and can find everything to meet their personal needs," he said.

Yevfik Travel Agency Manager Reyhan Ali Sayyid said Istanbul, Antalya, Bodrum and Bursa were among the places mostly preferred by Qatari tourists.

Sayyid noted that trips to Turkey have doubled due to geographical proximity, nice weather and halal food, adding that Qataris' holidays in Turkey can last between one and six weeks.

Qatar-based Egyptian Ahmed al-Mursi stated that he prefers to spend his summer holiday in Turkey every year.

The main reason why Mursi prefers Turkey, he explained, is the warm welcome by the Turkish people, their hospitality and kindness toward Arabian citizens, unlike Europeans. He also underscored that the Turkish cuisine is also better than other cuisines.

Middle East Tourism and Travel Agencies Association Chairman Hüseyin Kırk emphasized that Qatari citizens have shown great interest in Turkey this summer and noted that the Qataris do not only visit Turkey for tourism purposes but they also come to the country to buy property and invest.

The Chairman also pointed out that the Qatari people have contributed to the Turkish economy by buying properties in such districts and provinces as Yalova, Sapanca and Abant, in addition to Istanbul. Compared to last year, the number of Qatari tourists increased by 200 percent, Kırk said and he highlighted that Qatari citizens also come to Turkey for health care tourism, including plastic surgeries and hair transplants.