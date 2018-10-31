Turkey's tourism income up slightly in Q3

Card payments by foreign tourists in Turkey nearly double during summer holiday

Turkey's total tourism income increased by 1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018, reaching $11.5 billion, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Wednesday.

The report showed that 81.1 percent of tourism revenue, excluding GSM roaming and marina service expenditures, came from foreign visitors and the rest from Turkish citizens living abroad.

Turkey welcomed nearly 18.8 million tourists in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 12.7 percent from the same quarter in 2017. Some 84.7 percent of that number, or 15.9 million people, were foreign tourists.

Average expenditure of the visitors stood at $612 per capita, the statistical body reported.

"In this quarter, while average expenditure of the foreigners was $589 per capita, average expenditure of the Turkish citizens resident abroad was $724 per capita," it said.

According to TurkStat, the number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad in the quarter decreased by 9.9 percent over the same period last year, declining to 2.27 million.