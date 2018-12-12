Adventure tourism fair kicks off in Istanbul on Friday

To cater to a booming adventure tourism industry, the first "Adventure Tourism and Sports Fair Adventure Turkey" will be held at the Istanbul Expo Center Feb. 14 to Feb. 17.

According to the latest figures, adventure tourism sector was worth $400 billion worldwide, with an annual growth of 20-30 percent.

Turkey is trying to grab a share in the sector and has the potential to grow in a wide range of sports including rafting, paragliding, balloon riding and diving.

While tourism is one of the world's largest and fastest growing sectors, alternative tourism has replaced accommodation tourism, with adventure tourism taking the lead.

"Adventure Tourism and Sports Fair Adventure Turkey," will be organized by Tureks International Fair Organization. It will bring industry professionals and consumers under one roof and create an international platform for the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Balkan countries and the Turkic Republics.

The event will bring important names in the field of adventure and nature sports. It plans to attract attention with it's interviews by the campfire event.

The fair will also offer some enjoyable events and address outdoor sports in all aspects. It will bring together facilities, businesses, products and service sellers, clubs, travel agencies, tourism professionals serving the adventure tourism sector.