Brexit impasse makes Turkey a favorite destination for Brits

British holidaymakers are favoring destinations outside the European Union after repeated delays to Brexit has discouraged travelers from booking early and prompted them to look further afield, travel firm Thomas Cook said yesterday. Turkey and Tunisia are among the biggest beneficiaries from the trend toward non-EU bookings, the firm said in a report, with demand for both recovering after security concerns curbed bookings in recent years.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but an impasse in Parliament over the terms of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal has delayed departure. A new deadline of Oct. 31 was agreed with Brussels. Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel company, said it was "clear that the prolonged uncertainty around the manner and timing of Britain's exit from the European Union has led many to delay their decision on when and where they book for their summer holidays."

But the majority of the 3,422 U.K. holidaymakers surveyed by the company nevertheless said they were more likely to holiday abroad than last year, with a quarter saying that a foreign holiday was higher in their spending priorities than in 2018, compared to just 8 percent who said it was lower.

"Britain may be living through unique times from a political perspective, however our desire to holiday abroad is clear," said Will Waggott, Chief of Tour Operating for Thomas Cook.

"The political turmoil is having an impact in other ways, revealing itself as a clear shift to non-EU countries."

Thomas Cook said 48 percent of its U.K. package holiday bookings for this summer so far were to non-EU destinations, up 10 percentage points on the same time last year.

Turkey has overtaken Greece to be the second most popular destination, with Spain remaining in the top spot.

And a slight increase in "all-inclusive" holidays could reflect a desire for travelers to "lock in" food and drink costs given the possible volatility in the pound, the company said. Earlier this month easyJet warned that travelers were holding off booking their summer holidays due to uncertainty over how Brexit would go, weakening demand for tickets and thus prices.

Turkey enjoyed a boom in the arrivals of foreign visitors last year and welcomed around 39.5 million foreign tourists last year, a 21.84 percent increase year-on-year, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Britain was the fourth largest market for Turkey, as over 2.25 million British tourists visited the country in 2018. Russia was the top country with 5.96 million visitors last year, followed by Germany (4.51 million visitors) and Bulgaria (2.38 million visitors).

According to the ministry's statistics, Turkey hosted more than 3.2 million foreign tourists in the first two months of this year, a 7.4 percent rise year-on-year. The number of British tourists arriving in the country in the said period was up 12.48 percent and hit over 80,610.