Turkey's tourism income climbs 4.6% to $4.63B in Q1

Turkey's tourism income totaled $4.63 billion in the first quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority announced on Tuesday.

From January to March, quarterly tourism revenue surged 4.6% year-on-year, up from $4.42 billion in the same period last year, Turkish Statistical Institute reported.

"While 80.3% of this income -- excluding GSM roaming and marina service expenditures -- was obtained from foreign visitors, 19.7% was obtained from citizens resident abroad," the institute said.

Official figures said individual expenditures constituted nearly $4.1 billion of the total tourism income, while some $543 million of the revenues came from package tour expenditures.

Turkey welcomed over 6.6 million visitors in the three-month period, an 8.5% rise on a yearly basis -- 82.2% foreign and 17.8% Turkish citizens living abroad.

TurkStat said visitors' average expenditures were $697 per capita, as foreigners spent $678 per capita and Turkish citizens spent $765 per capita.