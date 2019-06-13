Turkey still top summer vacation spot for Russians

Even though they vacation in many countries, Turkey will again be the number one destination for Russian tourists this summer.

According to a statement by the Association of Tour Operators in Russia (ATOR), Russian tourists have again decided in favor of Turkey for their summer vacations this year.

The statement, which pointed out that Turkey will be by far the preferred destination for Russian tourists, as was the case in 2018, noted that the demand for Turkey increased by 10-15 percent compared to the same period last year.

Sector representatives indicate that Turkey is a much more attractive holiday spot compared to its competitors due to the climate, affordable prices and high quality offerings.

According to the Antalya Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, the holiday resort city hosted about 1.25 million Russian tourists in the first five months of this year, a 20% increase year-on-year.

Officials expect 6 million Russian tourists to visit Turkey this year.