Turkish Airlines to expand flight network with more aircraft

With the addition of new wide-body aircraft to their fleet this year, Turkish Airlines (THY) will launch long-haul flights to new destinations and increase the number of existing lines. Within this scope, the national flag carrier has decided to increase the number of flights to Washington from seven to 10 per week as of April 27, 2020.

Within the scope of supplying wide-body aircraft, the carrier will add up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and 30 Airbus A350-900s to its fleet, covering 25 firm and five optional orders for each aircraft. The aircraft will join the THY fleet from this year onward. THY's first Boeing 787-9 aircraft will fly from Istanbul to Antalya on July 8. Shortly after being delivered, THY's first Boeing 787-9 aircraft will fly in domestic lines and then will be allocated to the Bali, Bogota-Panama, Washington and Atlanta lines as well.

According to the flight schedule, the first international flight by Boeing 787-9 will be from Istanbul to Denpasar (Bali) on July 17, from Istanbul to Washington on Aug. 8, from Istanbul to Bogota-Panama City on Sept. 10 and from Istanbul to Atlanta from Sept. 11. The national flag carrier will also fly to Mexico's Cancun on Aug. 22. The first unit of Airbus 350s, which will take their place in the fleet as of 2020, will be delivered by March next year. The THY fleet now includes 89 aircraft flying on long-haul lines such as the Boeing 777 and the Airbus 330.

Turkish Airlines will start to fly to Mexico on August 22, 2019. Scheduling flights to Mexico City and Cancun in Mexico and Newark in the U.S., the national flag carrier will also fly from Istanbul to Indonesia on July 17.

THY's new-generation long-range aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 and the Airbus 350, will also come with new designs. These wide-body aircraft can carry between 280 and 320 passengers. The business class capacity of the Dreamliners and A350 will be 30 passengers and 32 passengers, respectively. To boost passenger comfort, there are significant changes in the design of the business class cabin. One of the most noticeable improvements is that there is an exit from each seat to the corridor. In addition, new-generation cabin entertainment systems will make long journeys more comfortable.