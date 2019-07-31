Turkey’s tourism revenues jump 13.2% in Q2 2019

Sector reps: Turkey to see over 10 pct growth in tourists, income in 2019

Turkey's tourism income reached $7.97 billion in the second quarter of 2019, increasing 13.2% year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Wednesday.

According to TurkStat, 87.8% of tourism revenues, excluding mobile phone roaming and marina service expenditures, came from foreign tourists, while 12.2% was obtained from Turkish citizens residing abroad.

Individual expenditures constituted $5.58 billion of the total tourism income, while $2.39 billion was obtained through package tour sales, the data showed.

Turkey welcomed more than 12.76 million tourists in the April-June period, up 15.3% from the previous year, with 90.1% foreign and 9.9% representing citizens living abroad.

The average expenditure per capita was $625 in in the second quarter. Foreigners' average expenditure per capita amounted to $607 while for Turkish citizens residing abroad it reached $766 per capita.

Meanwhile, 2.44 million Turks traveled abroad in the second quarter, an 11.4% increase year-on-year. The Turkish tourists' expenditures, however, decreased by 34.4% to $1.08 billion.

In 2018, Turkey welcomed 39.5 million foreign tourists as tourism revenues increased 12.3% to $29.5 billion.