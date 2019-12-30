Turkey welcomes nearly 43 million tourists in 11 months of 2019

The number of international visitors to Turkey surged 14.31% year-on-year to 42.9 million in the first 11 months of this year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced Monday.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya maintained its status as Turkey's tourism capital with 14.4 million tourists in the January-November period.

Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, was the number two destination, drawing 13.7 million foreign visitors.

The two cities hosted more than 65% of all foreign tourists visiting Turkey.

Most tourists came from Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, more than 5 million Turkish citizens living abroad arrived in the first nine months of 2019, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), helping Turkey near the 51 million target for foreign visits set by the government.

Last year, some 39.5 million foreigners entered Turkey, up from 32.4 million in 2017. According to World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) 2019 data, Turkey ranks sixth in the world in terms of the number of tourists and 14th in terms of tourism income.