Tourists flock to Turkey's Abant after snowfall

Famous for its natural beauty, Abant Nature Park in Bolu is the perfect getaway spot for tourists as it is close to the big cities. After the heavy snowfall last week, tourists from Marmara, Aegean and Black Sea regions flock to Abant to spend a lovely weekend as well as to capture the best photographs.

The hotels in the district were overbooked. Tourists walk around the lake, ride horses and enjoy having a "snow picnic" with their family and friends.

Gülşah Şen, who came to Abant for a one day vacation, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that Abant is the best choice for a quick vacation in every season and her children are enjoying the snow.

Another tourist, Erkan Ilgın Ulutaş said: "We are having a blast with our friends. Abant is beautiful both in summer and winter. We hike around the lake and enjoy our stay here."