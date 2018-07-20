Need cooling off from summer heat? Cold water of Küp Falls a tempting destination

If you're looking to cool down and get away from the heat and humidity of the summer, then you need to head down to Küp Falls in the in Western Mediterranean.

The falls in Aladağ, Adana is a perfect place to cool down with its visual beauty, sprawling wildlife and ice-cold water.

Most of the locals in Adana and Mersin provinces, where the streets are nearly empty in the daytime with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and humidity as high as 70 percent, look for refuge at the beach while others rush to higher places, waterfalls and streams.

Küp Falls is located 37 kilometers away from Aladağ district on the high regions of Adana. It comprises of a series of 10 waterfalls, where people go to cool down and freshen up in its ponds in frigid waters coming from Taurus Mountains.

Visitors also enjoy nature in the best way, going for walks and having picnics in cohesion with the wildlife. Küp Falls is also a favorite for people from Istanbul, Ankara, Gaziantep and Kahramanmaraş.

Mine Türkeli, who came from Istanbul to see the region, said that "it is really calming to leave yourself to the flow in the fall."

"It is a beautiful place, and I came from far [away] to visit it. It is a heavenly land in our country. We need to protect it without destroying it," Türkeli continued.Ferhat Adalı, the president of the Erdemli Ayyıldız Travelers Nature Sports Club Foundation, which organizes tours to Küp Falls, said that they receive a lot of demand for this region, especially in summer months.

Explaining that the falls are located in a nearly 1.5-kilometer-long canyon, Adalı said, "It is a very beautiful area. This place should be protected well. This beauty comprising of 10 waterfalls should be introduced in the best way."

Silifke Poyraz Nature Travelers Group President Ümit Halit Üçyıldız also agreed that the beauty of Küp Falls should be protected.

"The specialty and beauty of this place should be introduced to the world with festivals. People have a great time, cooling off here at the falls, which is flooded with tourists, especially in summer months," he said.