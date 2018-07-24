350-meter suspension footbridge draws visitors in Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş

A 350-meter-long (1,148-foot) suspension footbridge has become the focus of attention in Andırın district of Turkey's southern Kahramanmaraş province.

Besides being drawn to its historical and natural beauty, local and foreign tourists are also flocking to Andırın to cross the extraordinary footbridge, which was built by the local municipality to connect the two sides of the district.

Visitors take photos on the bridge while enjoying a view of the 100-meter-deep valley.

"We conceptualized the project four years ago and it took six months to apply. On its abuttals at both ends are four towers in the shape of minarets," said Andırın Mayor Baki Tezcan.

"It is for pedestrians primarily, but cars can also cross, as it is 2.5 meters (around 8 feet) in width," he added.

The bridge can support 1,200 tons of weight, according to the mayor.

Tezcan said the district hopes to become a center of attraction for the Mediterranean region, with its ancient castles and natural landscapes.