Isparta lavender draws eager visitors

Isparta, the home of Turkey's largest lavender fields, has become a favorite spot for thousands of local and international visitors drawn by the famous fragrant blossoms every year. Lavender Valley in Isparta is the biggest lavender producer in Turkey and boasts large fields that resemble the villages of Provence, France.

Thanks to its popularity on social media, thousands have flocked to the lavender fields to take pictures of the purple blossoms. As lavender season is coming to an end, the tourists are now hurriedly traveling to Isparta to catch the last glimpses of the sea of purple before it fades away.

Aylin Şafak, who came to Isparta from Fethiye, said they traveled to Isparta after seeing the beautiful pictures of the lavender fields on Instagram. Impressed by Isparta's landscape, Şafak said: "It is worth seeing. Everyone should come and see the lavender fields before the season ends."

Songül Köksald said they came to Isparta to spend the weekend in the lavender fields and added, "It's good to be outside surrounded by purple flowers."

Yusuf Akçakol from Denizli, on the other hand, said he has been following posts on social media for a long time and finally got the chance to visit over the weekend.