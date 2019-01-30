Bolu's natural beauty delights travelers, adventure seekers

With its Abant and Gölcük nature parks, Yedigöller National Park and Kartalkaya Ski Center, Bolu is a destination that every nature lover has to see at least once in their lifetime. Covered by forests, Bolu features more than 200 big and small lakes which conjure up a mystical optical illusion for visitors.

As it is close to big cities such as Istanbul and Ankara, Bolu is also a favorite destination of those who are looking for a fun day outdoors without spending the night. Thanks to its numerous attractions, the city managed to attract 1.5 million tourists last year.

Kartalkaya, one of Turkey's most popular ski tourism centers in the northwestern region, also attracts local and foreign tourists. The Kartalkaya ski resort, with an area of 70 kilometers and 25 different tracks, is in the Köroğlu Mountains in the northern Black Sea region of Bolu.

Holidaymakers who enjoy skiing during the day can relax at the end of the day in a spa, as there are 30 thermal springs in Bolu province's Seben, Göynük, Mudurnu, Karacasu and Taskesti districts.

The heat of the thermal spring water is between 20 degrees Celsius and 90 degrees Celsius, perfect for everyone to enjoy.

Lakes on the other hand are another story.

Lake Abant, which includes Yedigöller National Park, is like heaven on earth with its trees - beech, oak, mahogany, alder, elm and fir - that dot the landscape. You can find numerous hotels and camping sites in Abant to discover how the evergreen nature embraces the colors of all the seasons. During winter, the lake sometimes freezes and the snow turns the lake's surrounding so white that you can't see where the lake stops and the forest starts.