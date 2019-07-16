Serindere Canyon, a rugged challenge for trekkers

Turkey does not lack natural wonders. If you are adventurous and love to discover new places we invite you to Kocaeli, and to be more specific, the northwestern province's Başiskele district. Serindere Canyon, which is right next to the Yuvacık Dam is one of the hidden gems of Anatolia and it is waiting to be discovered by nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts.

Kocaeli has been known for its hiking trails that stretch more than 2,500 kilometers, which allows nature lovers to enjoy outdoor sports throughout the year. However, the Serindere Canyon holds a special place among nature lovers thanks to its extreme trails and natural beauty. Located 26 kilometers from İzmit, the canyon welcomes people who want to spend a day outdoors from all over Turkey and the world.

Labeled as Kocaeli's most difficult trekking course, the canyon features many lakes and a total of six waterfalls which vary from 10 to 20 meters in height. Some places in the canyon are so narrow that trekkers have to virtually crawl through. As walking is hard on the slippery rocks of Serindere Canyon, you are advised to wear special shoes if you want to embark on the journey. Also you should keep your belongings in waterproof bags as you have to walk under the flowing water in some parts of the canyon.