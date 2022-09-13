At least 12 Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) suspects were detained across Türkiye in simultaneous operations Tuesday.

The operations were coordinated by Istanbul police, who determined the addresses of 13 suspects, including a handler for the national police academy.

During the simultaneous operations held in Istanbul, Izmir, Kocaeli and Isparta, 12 suspects, including a previously dismissed police officer, two teachers and the prison guard who are still on duty, were caught.

The suspects who were taken into custody were being interrogated at the police station.

On the other hand, work continues on the arrest of one fugitive suspect, whose address could not be found.

Earlier Tuesday, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a detention order for 15 suspects, who were found to be in the private security structure of FETÖ, held organizational meetings under the name of "chat" and used ByLock.

According to the statement made by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, 15 suspects, who were found to be in contact with the members of the organization affiliated with them as a result of the studies carried out by the Terrorist Crimes Investigation Bureau, were detained in four provinces based in Ankara, and there were statements and identification reports about them.

The Ankara Police Department's Anti-Organized Crime Branch is in charge of the detention of the suspects.