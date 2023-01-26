The world-famous historical city of Iznik, situated on the eastern shores of Lake Iznik in northwestern Türkiye, the capital of four civilizations and a contender for UNESCO's preservation list, continues to surprise by unearthing historical artifacts.

Özkan Yılmaz, a farmer discovered coins and historical artifacts in his peach orchard. The artifacts are believed to belong to the 1,500-year-old Byzantine period.

"Iznik has been the capital city of four civilizations and such historical pieces are proof that our land is full of historical treasures. I was digging for peaches here and came across a shining object with some small coins next to it. I was surprisingly happy and excited when I realized what these objects are," said Yılmaz.

The artifacts found in the orchard resemble a tablet with a cross and figures of children on them.

Yilmaz said that he will deliver the historical artifacts to the museum as they enhance national history, and believes it is a moral duty to preserve treasures.