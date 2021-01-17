A dry cargo ship bearing a Russian flag sank off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartın on Sunday, authorities announced. Bodies of two crew members were found by search and rescue crews. The ship was sailing some 200 meters (655 feet) off the coast of the Inkumu district, battered by strong winds. Three ships in the area tried to help, but bad weather complicated the efforts.

Local authorities dispatched search and rescue teams to the area, but they also failed to approach the vessel due to the weather conditions. Bartın Governor Sinan Güner told reporters that there were 13 crew members aboard, and they had taken shelter in lifeboats. "All are Russian nationals. We managed to rescue five crew members so far and retrieved bodies of two," he said.

Search and rescue operations were hampered due to bad weather while crews waited on standby for winds to calm down a bit to start the evacuation.