Two workers died, and 20 others were injured after an explosion rocked a coal mine in Türkiye's Bartın on Friday evening.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the explosion was caused by a transformer.

The explosion occurred at a depth of 300 meters (985 feet) inside a coal mine in Amasra, a district in the Black Sea province of Bartın, at around 6:15 p.m. local time (1515GMT).

Rescue teams have managed to pull out 14 miners, while at least 49 are still trapped, according to Bartin Governor Nurtac Arslan.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez headed to the mine upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shortly after the incident.

Rescue teams from Kütahya, Eskişehir, Zonguldak Sakarya and Karabük provinces also headed to the mine for assistance.

In Türkiye’s worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people died in 2014 in a fire inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in western Turkey.