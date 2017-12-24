Turkish humanitarian group sends winter clothes to Syrian orphans

Turkey-based Yetim Foundation on Sunday delivered winter clothing to 47 orphans from Syria's northern Aleppo city.

"Last year in Aleppo, we had transported 47 orphans who were stuck in the basement of an orphanage to a safe area. This year, we extended a helping hand to them by giving them winter clothes," the foundation said in a statement.

Mehmet Gülsatar, chairman of the foundation, said he has witnessed the struggle of the orphans fighting for survival.

"They had been rescued from Aleppo and were forced to change their places twice due to air strikes. Now they are safe in Jarablous," he added.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to U.N. officials.