More than 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey

At least 26 undocumented migrants were held on Saturday in Turkey's northwestern province of Kırklareli, according to a security official.

Migrants from Afghanistan and Syria were arrested as they were illegally attempting to reach Europe through Turkey, said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A suspect was also arrested for alleged human trafficking, the official added. Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, since especially the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

However, since the refugee repatriation agreement reached between the EU and Turkey in 2016, there has been a dramatic decrease in the number of refugees trying to cross through the country.