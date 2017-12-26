New decree to move earthquake-prone town of Gemlik

A new decree published on the weekend paves the way for resettlement of thousands of people in Gemlik, a port town in western Turkey that sits on active fault lines. The decree, part of the ongoing state of emergency, is a relief for townspeople who will be moved to housing units that will be built by housing authorities.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Gemlik Mayor Refik Yılmaz said it is "a historic decision" for the town located in Bursa province south of Istanbul. "We have about 10,000 housing units under earthquake risk, and in the first stage of the project, they plan to build 8,000 residences on higher ground with a solid foundation resistant to tremors. In total, some 50,000 people in four neighborhoods in the town, which is an olive production hub, will be resettled out of a population of slightly over 100,000. Under the decree, a former olive grove on a hill overlooking the Marmara Sea will be opened for development.

Yılmaz said most buildings - where families set to be resettled live - are made of material that cannot endure a severe earthquake, and even a low magnitude tremor could kill thousands in the town.