Huge fire reported at factory warehouse in Turkey's Kocaeli

A huge fire broke out at the warehouse of a packaging factory and spread to other buildings nearby in Turkey's northern Kocaeli province, reports said Friday.

According to reports, the fire broke out at around 6:15 a.m. local time at the warehouse of a factory and quickly spread to another warehouse belonging to a food factory and an automotive technical service facilities beside it.





Firefighters have immediately been dispatched from İzmit and nearby districts to extinguish the fire.

The exact cause of the fire has not been officially identified yet, but factory workers claimed that it was caused by broken electrical wires.