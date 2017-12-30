Over 60 illegal migrants captured in western Turkey

A total of 67 unregistered migrants, who were planning to unlawfully enter European countries, were detained Friday in western Turkey's Edirne province.

Gendarmerie units captured the illegal migrants during checks conducted in the villages of Bosnaköy, Yenikadın and in Edirne's Ipsala district, which are all located near Turkey's border with Greece.

The migrants were later identified as Syrian, Palestine, Afghan, Moroccan, Indian and Bangladeshi citizens.

The captured migrants were sent to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after registration procedures.

Turkey is a popular route for many illegal immigrants from Middle Eastern and Asian countries. Hundreds of migrants smuggled into the country are captured every year near the borders in western Turkey, or its Aegean provinces.