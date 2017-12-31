Trump’s doppelganger from northern Turkey dies of cancer

A local politician from Turkey's northern province of Giresun, who gained nationwide fame due to his striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump, died Sunday of cancer at the age of 71.

Abdullah Topçu, who is also 71-year-old just like Trump, has served as mayor of Köprübaşı town in Görele district for two terms from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) between 2004 and 2014.

Following Trump's election, Turkish media outlets started to call Topçu as "Trump of Black Sea" or "Trump of Giresun."

Topçu has been battling pancreatic cancer. A funeral ceremony will be held for the former mayor in a village in the same district.

In interviews after Trump's elections, Topçu had wished for relations between Turkey and the U.S., which have been strained over a number of issues, to improve with the new president.

He also reiterated Turkey's demands for Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fethullah Gülen to be extradited from U.S. to Turkey.