Presidential complex set to go more public this year

It is "the nation's house" as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeatedly says, but the new presidential palace in capital Ankara will live up to its name more in 2018 with new facilities for visitors. A library and multi-purpose halls inside the complex are expected to be opened in late 2018 once their construction is complete.

With 5 million volumes of books, the library will be among the largest in Ankara. The multi-purpose halls that will be used to host public events will accommodate 2,000 people.

Books in the library are currently being selected by a presidential team that also counts on donations. Mehmet Şevket Eygi, a prominent writer and journalist, donated his collection of 80,000 books and Islamic calligraphy pieces as well as manuscripts to the library. The archive of Cinuçen Tanrıkorur, a late musician and composer known for his studies on Turkish musical history, was also donated to the library by his family. The archive consists of rare examples of concert records, musical instruments as well as costumes. The library will also go online and will have sections dedicated to exhibitions as well as conference halls.

Sprawling over an area of 300,000 square meters, the Presidential Compound includes one main building, another building for meeting with visiting heads of state and dignitaries, guesthouses, gardens, a park and other facilities.

Erdoğan, in October 2014, moved into the new Presidential Compound from Çankaya, the iconic presidential mansion in the eponymous district of the capital. The complex is located in Atatürk Forest Farm, a vast protected forested area hosting a large farm founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey.