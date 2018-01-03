Over 40 EU-bound illegal migrants captured in northwest Turkey

A total of 42 undocumented migrants and refugees, who were planning to illegally cross into Europe, have been held in northwestern Kırklareli province, according to a security official Tuesday.

Afghans, Iraqis, Syrians, Pakistanis were among those held in two districts of the province, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, said.

The undocumented people were later taken to a provincial migration authority along with two others who were allegedly organizers of the illegal border crossing bid.