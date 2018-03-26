6 dead after car collides with ambulance in central Turkey’s Kayseri

At least 20 injured as passenger bus collides with truck in western Turkey’s Manisa

Six people were killed and two others injured after a car collided with an ambulance early Monday in Turkey's central Kayseri province.

The accident occurred on the Kayseri-Malatya highway, when the car allegedly crossed into the opposite lane to pass, crashing into the ambulance.

All six fatalities were from the same family, including two children aged six and eight.

The driver of the ambulance and one passenger were injured in the accident and taken to Erciyes University Faculty of Medicine Hospital for treatment.