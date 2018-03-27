Turkish aid for HIV orphanages in South Africa

Turkey's state-run aid agency is working in association with South African authorities to help refurbish orphanages, particularly those for children born with HIV/AIDS.

"One of the most recent projects we have taken on is to improve the building structure and support the building maintenance needs of orphanages that are taking care of children with AIDS in particular," Mehmet Akif Şekerci, South Africa coordinator for the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Şekerci said orphanages for children born with HIV need attention. He said although TİKA has been operational in South Africa for only three months, they have undertaken a number of projects that they hope to complete in the coming weeks.

He added that they have been able to help with the installation of air conditioning equipment at some mosques in Cape Town. "At a prominent national museum in Cape Town, we're in the process of assisting in renovating large portions of the museum and also adding artifacts to be displayed," Şekerci explained in an email interview. "Some of these artifacts will reflect Turkish history in South Africa."

Prominent Turkish scholar Sheikh Abu Bakr Effendi lived in South Africa in the 1800s after being sent by Ottoman Sultan Abdulmecid to teach and assist the Muslim community in Cape Town, thus the shared history.

Şekerci also said TİKA is collaborating with the Ottoman Cricket Club in Cape Town to remedy the water crisis facing the club and its neighborhood.

Since its founding in 1992, TİKA has been responsible for facilitating Turkey's official development assistance by providing help to developing countries.

Currently, TİKA is engaged in a variety of development cooperation activities in 150 countries through its 60 program coordination offices, including 20 in Africa.

Some of the projects it is tackling are in the fields of education, health, water and sanitation. Others include agricultural development, civil and economic infrastructure, restoration and tourism, among others.