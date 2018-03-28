Rare albino bird spotted in southern Turkey for first time

A rare albino bird has been spotted for the first time in southern Turkey, the country's Forestry and Water Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Albino Eurasian coot (Fulica atra) was spotted among thousands of other birds at Lake Akyatan, in the Adana province, a protected nature area, the ministry said in a statement.

The bird is normally recognized by its white bill and forehead shield.

Lake Akyatan is important and rich in terms of the number of birds it attracts, its position along migration routes, the diversity of its living environment, and favorable climatic conditions, the statement added.

The area attracts around 250 species of birds over the course of the year, according to the statement.

Over 165,600 birds have been tallied in this year's waterfowl count, which is done every year, the statement added.

The area is an important wintering ground for several birds, said Veysel Eroglu, Turkey's forestry and water affairs minister.

"Especially during periods when deep cold dominates Anatolia and when the lakes in the Anatolian highlands are frozen, the number of birds in the area mounts," he added.

Other birds in the lake include white-headed ducks, the common pochard, Eurasian wigeons, the common shelduck, as well as flamingos, he said.